Can I deposit to Palmsbet via Paypal?

The Palmsbet casino and sports betting site is very popular among Kenyan players. Many of them are wondering if they can deposit via Paypal to start playing. Unfortunately, this payment method is not included on the site and there is no information whether it will be added in the future. However, this is not a cause for concern because there are plenty of other options to choose from when it comes to funding your gaming account, including some well-known electronic wallets.

Why can’t I deposit to Palmsbet via Paypal?

In all probability, Palmsbet do not have a contract with Paypal for mutual activity and this is the reason why this payment option is missing from the system. Of course, we won’t be surprised if the operator adds it on its pages in the future, but for now you need to focus on the other options. If PayPal appears, we’ll be the first to write about it.

If you pay attention to the methods of payments and especially deposits at Palms Bet, you will see that the bookmaker has put a lot of effort into offering you the fastest ways to fund your account. This deserves respect from every single player.

What are the deposit methods at Palmsbet?

Now that you know you can’t deposit with Paypal, it’s time to review the other payment options available. Below we offer you the full list of deposit options to help you get started with betting on sports or casino games quickly and easily:

VISA or MasterCard bank cards;

Skrill e-wallet;

Cash terminal;

Bank transfer;

M-Pesa.

These are all the currently available deposit methods, and as you can see PayPal is not among them. In this line of thought, choose an alternative method to get started. We hope we were able to help you, and now we end this article with sincere wishes for success.