Top 10 Palms Bet casino slot games

One of the most popular sports and casino betting sites, Palms Bet, has many customers who delight in its services. Fans of casino games most often play online slots. We looked at the different types of slot games and determined the most popular ones among players at Palms Bet. Here is our list of the top titles favored by fans of the online platform.

10 – 50 Treasures

This is a CT GAMING slot game featuring 5 reels and 50 paylines. It is a fruit slot with most symbols being of various fruits, including watermelons, oranges, lemons, apples, and more. There is also a scatter symbol, a chest of gold, as well as a wild symbol.

9 – Eye of Ra

The famous slot game Eye of Ra is the work of the company Amatic and attracts attention from Palms Bet customers. This title is a pyramid slot with 5 reels and a total of 50 paylines, on which combinations of symbols appear. The game features symbols related to ancient Egypt.

8 – Eye of the Amulet

This online slot offers players 40 paylines, on which combinations of symbols appear. The game is pyramid-themed and provides both standard symbols and wild or bonus symbols carrying additional prizes and free spins. The machine was created by the company iSOFTBET and is liked by many players.

7 – 100 Super Hot

A relatively new game from EGT’s “Super Hot” series with 100 lines and fruit symbols. The volatility of the machine is low, which means that it pays out smaller, but more frequent winnings. A slight disadvantage is that the large number of winning lines predisposes players to higher stakes, but the chance of combinations of symbols appearing and bringing the corresponding win is higher.

6 – 40 Lucky King

This is a fruit slot by EGT with five columns and 40 lines. It features symbols such as cherries, lemons, oranges, plums and watermelon, but you can also take advantage of the scatter symbol with the dollar sign “$” as well as the wild symbol “King”. The special symbols here bring the highest rewards and substitute other symbols on the columns.

5 – 20 Star Party

If you are looking for a fruit slot that will bring you good winnings, extra rounds, special symbols and all the most interesting stuff, then 20 Star Party by the developer CT GAMING is the best choice. It is no coincidence that this particular title is one of the most popular on the Palms Bet website. It is also a fruit slot with 5 reels and 20 paylines bringing prizes to lucky bettors.

4 – 40 Burning Hot

The first game called Burning Hot became very popular with slot fans, which gave the company EGT the opportunity to create sequels with 20 and 40 lines. 40 Burning Hot has forty paylines where you try to land fruit symbols or special symbols to win a prize. In addition, there is a round where you can double your winnings as well as enjoy a Jackpot mystery with card knowledge and huge prizes. Our research shows this particular game is among the favorites at Palms Bet.

3 – 20 Mega Slots

Classic slots live forever and perhaps so will CT GAMING’s 20 Mega Slot, which is in the top three most popular with Palms Bet players. The game features 20 lines and 5 reels, with the main symbols depicting fruits. The scatter symbol in the game is the ‘Star’, which yields the biggest prize when it appears 5 times on the reels. The wild symbol “7” replaces all symbols to get a winning combination with the exception of the scatter symbol.

2 – 20 Super Hot

Euro Games Technology’s (EGT) 20 Super Hot game rightly takes second place, as it is among the most sought after by players. It features 20 paylines, a doubling bonus round, fruit symbols, an opportunity to win a mystery jackpot by matching playing cards and many other surprises. Many new players at Palms Bet start with this title to become familiar with slots and the gameplay.

1 – Rise of Ra

Pyramid games have always been attractive to bettors, and no list of the best slots is complete without EGT’s Rise of Ra. This is the most popular slot at Palms Bet, and this is no coincidence. The Egyptian theme is quite attractive with its symbols of the pharaoh, the dog Anubis, Cleopatra, the scarab beetle and others. The slot machine has 5 reels and 15 paylines. A “GAMBLE” doubling standard round is offered. You win the jackpot if you predict identical cards of the same suit.

How did we select the top 10 casino slots at Palms Bet?

First, we took information directly from the company’s website, and then we compared it with user interest and the popularity of the games. All the slots mentioned above are popular with visitors to the Palms Bet online platform. Of course, this list can change with time, as they add new games or the ones listed start losing popularity to others offered by the operator. We will inform you about all the latest from the brand, as well as about consumer sentiments and preferences. You can also try out some of the mentioned slots to test your luck. The best thing is that you don’t have to bet real money. You can try the demo versions of the slots.

Final thoughts

We hope you enjoyed out top 10 ranking of slot games at Palms Bet. If you found it interesting, you can expect similar articles to be published on our site. To sign up with Palms Bet and enjoy everything they have to offer, you must be 18 years old or older. We wish you the best of luck!