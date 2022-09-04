David Rudisha, fellow champ Mo Farah arrested in England

Kenya’s 800m Olympic champion David Rudisha and fellow celebrated athlete Mo Farah were arrested albeit briefly by police officers in England.

Rudisha and Mo had apparently set off speed cameras during a practice jog on Saturday, September 10, reports Tuko.

After the incident, the Northumbria police officers released a statement saying: “We were called to central Newcastle today after reports of a speeding object on the Quayside.”

“Our officers attended and found two men claiming that they were Olympic gold medallists and had set off our speed cameras in a practice jog,”

“They kept telling us to Google Mo Farah and David Rudisha but we weren’t having any of it so decided they needed to pay a visit to custody. Due to a lack of evidence we had to release them without charge after a brief chat in the back of our police car.”