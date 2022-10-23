8 photos of socialite Corazon Kwamboka that will leave any man hot

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a new profession that is rivaling medicine, law, engineering and any other previously thought hot vocation.

No, it’s not being a musician, a deejay, radio/television presenter or the like, but it’s in fact in an entertainment sub genre – being a socialite.

But to succeed in this industry, first you have to lose your conscience, forget all the things your mother taught you growing up and Sunday school teachings too. It’s a profession that requires losing ones self.

Firstly, When starting out as an Instagram model (it had to sound professional/business like, so a name was crafted) requires lots of nude photo posting.

Ask any socialite who has made it the social media, case in point Corazon Kwamboka, who has definitely established herself as one of the hottest socialites in the country today.

But before you rush to open an IG account on your way to internet riches, have a look at yourself in the mirror first, then decide if you have something extraordinary to offer the world.

Kwamboka who ditched a career in law to become a socialite for example, possesses one of the biggest behinds in this side of the Sahara.

Curvy and all, Corazon has never been shy of showing off what her mamma gave her – monster thighs and a perfectly thick demeanor.