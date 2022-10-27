Photos that prove Stephanie Kiuna is a total bombshell

Bishop Allan and Rev. Kathy Kiuna’s youngest daughter, Stephanie, is always courting controversy thanks to a stream of photos she shares on social media, most of which leave very little to the imagination.

It’s a big story because people assume that just because she is the daughter of a minister, not just any minister but one of the most respected Bishops in the country, she is supposed to live her life according to church’s teachings, as laid out by her parents.

But alas! Stephanie continues to lead her life the way she deems fit, giving her critics the middle finger especially those who seem to be always poking their noses into her business.

Quick perusing through her social media pages shows exactly that, she has plastered all over pics that would make one wonder if really she is the daughter of Bishop Allan Kiuna and Reverend Kathy Kiuna.

It is because the photos posted there are of ‘earthly nature’, they display tons of ‘flesh’. But why not, she is beautiful and one may say she is glorifying her maker by flaunting hers sexiness.