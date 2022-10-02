‘Otonglo’ reciter to pursue broadcast journalism

Daniel Owira, the student who was adopted by President Uhuru Kenyatta due to his poetry prowess is among the candidates who scored the minimum C+ for university admission.

Owira, of the Otonglo fame, who was a student at the Highway Secondary School in Nairobi, now says he wants to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

The boy, who captured the nation’s attention with his narrative in Mombasa during the 2013 annual Kenya Schools, Colleges and Universities Festival, is apparently pursuing a diploma in IT at Highland State College, also under President Kenyatta’s sponsorship.

President Kenyatta volunteered to sponsor Owira after learning of his plight in the slums of Kaiyaba and immediately bought the family a house elsewhere as he opened a business premise for his single mother.

“I have today offered full education sponsorship up to the university level to Daniel Owira when he visited me at State House. He is now one of my sons and will give me his report form at the end of every term”, read Uhuru’s update on his Facebook page after hosting the talented boy at State House Nairobi in May the same year.

Yesterday, Owira was full of joy as he joined one of his teachers, Cliff Nyakwar Dani in planning for some celebrations for his performance.

“I thank the President very much for all the support, which has opened doors for me now. I am certain with that grade, I will be able to secure a place in one of the universities,” Owira told journalists.