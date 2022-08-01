Nakumatt prove worthy over Nakuru in Super League

Nakumatt not only had scant respect to former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nakuru Allstars but also emerged the biggest winners in the National Super League (NSL) 10th round of action at the weekend.

Coached by Italian Giovanni Troanni, Nakumatt hit Nakuru Allstars 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to bridge a twopoint gap with leading team Nzoia United.

This was the heaviest beating Nakuru Allstars have suffered this season and coach Nick Yakhama certainly has a tough job to rectify the frailties seen ahead of the team’s next fixture.

Nakumatt’s goals came through former Tusker midfielder Ismail Dunga, burly defender Christopher Wekesa and Joshua Oyoo.

As Nakuru Allstars were on the losing end, Nzoia Sugar defied the atrocious pitch conditions at Tusker Village in Ruaraka on Saturday to edge out MOYAS 1-0.

Following the win, Nzoia cushioned their lead in the standings with 23 points, two more than second placed Nakumatt. Like Allstars, the defeat by MOYAS is a wake-up call to up their game especially after they dropped points in their previous fixture which they lost by three unanswered goals at the hands of Vihiga United.

As for Vihiga United, they are fast proving a formidable team at their home ground at Mumias Complex where they restricted pre-match favourites Zoo Kericho to a barren draw.

Registering points does not come the easy way and the luckiest of teams, undoubtedly, was Agro Chemicals who surged on without kicking a ball after their would be opponents FC Talanta failed to show up.

In contrast, three other teams including Oserian, Wazito and Nairobi Stima had to sweat it out to chalk up points with each winning 1-0 in their respective fixtures.

Oserian overpowered Police at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru while Wazito and Stima came off winners at the expense of St. Joseph and Bidco United respectively.