ACCIDENT: 10 dead in dawn Garissa bus-lorry head-on 

Reports reaching Zipo.co.ke indicate that at least ten people died on the morning of Monday, August 28, 2017 when a bus and lorry collided on Bangal-Ukasi Road in Tana River county.

Several other passengers were injured, others seriously, and the death toll is expected to rise according to police who spoke to journalists.

Kenya Red Cross said casualties were rushed to Garissa Provincial General Hospital with multiple injuries.

“Several ppl injured & rushed to Garissa PG hospital following a road accident involving a bus & a lorry along Bangal & Ukasi road, Garissa.” A tweet by the Read Cross read.

The bus was headed for Nairobi from Garissa County when the accident happened at about 3am.

North Eastern police boss Edward Mwamburi said investigations are underway.

Citizen News reported that four children were among the deceased.

“4 children, their mother among 10 dead after a bus headed to Nairobi from Wajir collided with a lorry at #BultaBanta on Garissa-Nairobi rd.” The news outlet tweeted.