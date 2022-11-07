DP William Ruto bashed after thanking God for win

On October 30, 2017, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the repeat election after garnering 7.4 million votes and change.

The win is a controversial one considering his adversary, the National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, withdrew from the race giving the incumbent President what has been termed a walkover. That and the small problem of voter turnout which the Opposition claims was barely 20% (IEBC says 39% of registered voters participated in the repeat exercise.

The win has caused quite the excitement in the Jubilee camp (naturally) among them Number Two -William Samoei Ruto- who turned to God to show his gratitude. UhuRuto won the race with 98% (plus one.. if you like) of the total votes.

Soon after receiving his winner’s certificate, the Deputy President hopped on Twitter to say a few things, a word of prayer to be more precise. After all, his chances of becoming Kenya’s fifth CIC shot up ten fold after the victory, didn’t it?

Ruto thanked the almighty for granting them a second victory in as many months (read two, which is a record in the country.

“Winning twice in two months! Our GOD has given us abundantly above what we asked .To the almighty GOD IN HEAVEN BE THE GLORY & HONOUR.” He tweeted.

But his prayer has attracted massive criticism from a section of Kenyans most of whom are supporters of the Opposition leader Raila Odinga and had opposed the repeat election just like he.

The faction is convinced the win is illegitimate and the DP should not be popping the champagne bottle when over half of the country failed to turn out to cast a ballot in the repeat exercise which was ordered by the Supreme Court.