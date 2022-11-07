I have bigger manhood.. NASA MP arrested for insulting Uhuru

Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, was on Monday, October 30, charged with hate speech after insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The legislator was arraigned in a Kitui court where he denied three charges before being released on a Sh200,000 bail.

Kitui chief magistrate Maryanne Murage ordered the case be mentioned on November 13 while the hearing of the case has been set for November 23.

Mulyungi was represented by lawyers Dan Maanzo (also an MP) and Malinga Mbaluka and appeared composed even as he pleaded not guilty.

The legislator was accused of offensive conduct based on the utterances he made during an anti-election rally in Kalundu, Kitui town, on October 23.

Mulyungi further denied two hate speech charges one of uttering a statement that being a member of the Kamba community he had a “bigger manhood” than that of the President who is a Kikuyu which the prosecution argued was meant to incite bad blood between the two communities.

Among the accusations is his claim that the President was chasing after Kamba girls, the Star reports.

Lawyer Maanzo asked the court to grant Mulyungi favourable bond terms arguing that he is a respectable person being an MP and a former Permanent Secretary and would therefore not abscond.