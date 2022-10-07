Police arrest mysterious eyewitness in Governor, chopper accident scenes

The person christened ‘witness-in-chief’ or ‘super eyewitnesser’ and sometimes ‘angel of death’, who left tongues wagging after giving his account of what happened in the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru horror crash, has been arrested in Naivasha by police.

Zipo.co.ke has previously reported how the social media ran amok leading to the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet to bolt into action and promising to probe the mysterious man who claimed to be a police officer.

The man identified himself to journalists as Dennis Ngengi Muigai and gave detailed accounts narration of two tragic accidents but his identity and profession kept changing raising even more suspicion.

It has also been established that the mystery man also goes by the name Andrew Kirangi or Henry and was arrested by authorities for masquerading to be a police officer and a military intelligence officer-cum-State pilot etc.

Media reports indicate that Ngengi was nabbed on the night of Thursday, November 9 by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation who have been trailing him.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Mr Ngengi, if at all that is his name, was brought to Nairobi where he is being questioned to unravel his real identity.

Ngengi first appeared on national television on Saturday, October the 21st and introduced himself as a ‘State pilot’ acquitted with the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter that plunged into Lake Nakuru.

He said he had been in communication with Apollo Malowa, the pilot in the Nakuru incident, just days before he met his death on that fateful rainy Saturday.

Then on Tuesday, November 7, Ngengi appeared on a second TV interview where he gave a detailed narration of how he saw the Governor’s vehicle get involved in the tragic accident, in the process contradicting other eyewitnesses.

He told reporters that he had been trailing the Governor’s Mercedes Benz ‘hapa kwa hapa’ [almost bumper-to-bumper] all the way from Nyeri and that he had witnessed everything.

At the shores of Lake Nakuru, Ngengi was seen walking with the aide of crutches but walked normally at the Governor’s accident scene at Kabati along the Thika-Murang’a highway’ He however donned the same dark shades he had in Nakuru.

The Star reports that police confiscated his car for further investigations.