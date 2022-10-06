Aukot rubbishes claims that he received billions to vie in repeat election

Former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot has dismissed claims that he pocketed billions of shillings from Jubilee in order to participate in the rerun, calling it ‘utter nonsense and propaganda’.

Aukot is the leader of the Thirdway Alliance Party of Kenya and was largely the reason an election happened after a court ruled in his favour in the run up to the October 26 repeat election, forcing IEBC to change the ballot to include other participants. Raila Odinga had withdrawn from the two-person race.

“I do not belong to NASA or ODM to have resigned after Raila Odinga withdrew from the race. I followed the High Court order which directed IEBC to include my name on the ballot,” Aukot said.

He went on to add that he accepted to participate in the election after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission guaranteed that the election would be free and fair.

“The IEBC explained to us how they would conduct the voting, tallying and the result’s transition process and we were happy,” Aukot noted in a radio interview on the morning of Wednesday, November 8.

The former head of the CoE during the drafting of the 2010 Constitution was third with 27,333 votes.

Raila on the other hand garnered 73,228 votes while the victor President Uhuru Kenyatta scooped 7,483,895.