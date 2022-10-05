Uhuru adds Senator Murkomen to team defending his third win

It’s that time again for lawyers to burn the midnight oil as they prepare the best defence and offence where necessary, as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory is challenged at the Supreme Court once more.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that lawyers for President Kenyatta, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have set up bases to put together their responses to two petitions challenging the October 26 presidential election ahead of Sunday’s Supreme Court deadline.

Most of the lawyers in the August petition have been retained and are working on different tasks with each assigned a specific area of the petition so as to enable speed and in-depth research in readiness for another round of court battle set to begin on Tuesday.

Caledonia is where President Kenyatta’s team of over 10 lawyers are brainstorming although other activities are also being carried out at the offices of the individual lawyers as the need arises.

President Kenyatta will be represented by senior lawyer Fred Ngatia. Also in the team are lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Ken Ogetto, Kiragu Kimani, Kipchumba Murkomen, Mellisa Ng’ania and Tom Macharia.

The IKM Centre, where the law firm Iseme, Kamau and Maema advocates is to be found is the nerve centre for IEBC legal activities as far as the new petitions go.

IEBC dropped senior lawyers Paul Muite and Prof PLO Lumumba and brought on board lawyer Waweru Gatonye to lead a team of eight legal minds. Kamau Karori, Kimani Muhoro, Mahat Somane, Fredrick Sisule, Erick Gumbo, Wambua Kilonzo and Lucy Kambuni also make the team.

Nasa’s are meeting at Murumba Awele advocates offices at Mirage Plaza in Westlands with Siaya Senator James Orengo leading the team and will be assisted by Jackson Awele, Otiende Amollo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Paul Mwangi, Peter Kaluma and Ben Sihanya.