Lupita Nyong’o unconsolable after magazine photoshopped her hair

American-based Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is really upset no thanks to a decision by a UK magazine to retouch and edit out her natural hairstyle.

The Queen of Katwe star appeared on the cover of Grazia – a British fashion publication’s November 2017 issue, where she appears to have a shaved head. According to a set of images shared by Lupita on Instagram though, her hair was actually pony-tailed during the photo shoot.

On realising the editing, Nyong’o took on social media to share her disappointment saying;

“I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too.” She said on Instagram.

In her own words,

“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.”

My Nyong’o said that had she been consulted on the matter; she would have told the publication that cannot condone the omission of what is her native heritage

“Had I been consulted; I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

And she was not alone, her fans were disappointed too:

Jacquelyne_sawo: Tell them.

Yvanahb: Wow! We all appreciate your transparency, honesty, and passion for equality of beauty in the industry ????????????

Sandracoleuk: We ARE Beauty?????????Am.en.

Ijeomanku: Beauty is best in its natural form dear.

Ijeomanku: Be you anytime. I like it real and natural.