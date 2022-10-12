Angry Kibra residents stone vehicles at Southern bypass

There was tension on the evening of Thursday, November 16, along the Southern bypass near Kibera, with motorists getting warned against using the busy highway that connects Mombasa Road to Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Motorists were told to avoid the highway near the Kibra area as locals most of whom are National Super Alliance supporters, started stoning vehicles.

This is after police officers in Nairobi engaged in running battles with Nasa supporters and their leaders triggered by a controversial rally in the area.

Police had earlier prevented the coalition from holding a rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Eastlands, causing a standoff that continued for the rest of the day.

Earlier, there was drama at the JKIA after Opposition leaders went there for a dress rehearsal to plan how they and their supporters will on Friday, November 17, welcome their leader, Raila Odinga who will be jetting back from the US.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, was arrested albeit briefly during the aforementioned rally.

Nasa leaders were forced to use motorbikes to access the venue of the rally and use megaphones to address their supporters after police blocked roads and chased them away.

The coalition has vowed to give Mr Odinga a hero’s welcome and has asked its supporters to join them in the planned one million man march to the airport.