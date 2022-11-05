Finish Raila Odinga, Moses Kuria pleads with Uhuru Kenyatta

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta that he risks spoiling his legacy if he fails to end the political career of the Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, November 19 in Kiambu county, the controversial legislator said Jubilee supporters care less if Uhuru does not deliver on his development promises.

That the supporters are ready to turn a blind eye if he fails to deliver in terms of development, but will not forgive him if allows Raila to continue politicking.

Kuria, whose tongue has numerously landed his in hot water, asked Deputy President William Ruto who was present and told him to take the message to the president.

“Roads, railways, water, education are not important. The most important part of Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy is to take home Raila Odinga. He can try water projects and fail, railways to Kisumu, irrigation schemes we will forgive him, but we will not forgive him if after this Raila will be roaming in the Kenyan politics,” Kuria said.

The vocal MP went on to add that the Opposition leader, just like any other Kenyan, he can get killed in the violence that has seen several Kenyans lose their lives.

Perhaps, Kuria noted, it is time Raila dies. The sentiments came after Ruto warned the Opposition that the Jubilee administration would not sit back and watch Kenyans and their property destroyed.

This is after four people were killed on Sunday, November 19, morning in Nairobi’s Ruaraka area.