Kenyans react as University of Nairobi revokes Senator Mithika Linturi degree

A politician from Mount Kenya has been dealt a heavy blow after the University of Nairobi revoked his degree.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi political future is now uncertain after it was discovered that he used forged papers to gain entry to the institution where he studied and graduated with a law degree.

The Jubilee Party politician who was elected to the Senate in the last general election, had previously represented Igembe South as Member of Parliament.

He is also fighting in court after former PNU senatorial aspirant Mugambi Imanyara challenged his victory.

Kenyans took to social media to air their views on learning the news about UoN recalling Mr Linturi’s papers.