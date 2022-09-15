Court makes important ruling in Wazir Chacha case

A Nairobi court has ordered that Wazir Chacha, who is accused of conspiracy to defraud Members of Parliament, be held in police custody for seven more days.

The judge further declared that the case would be mentioned on April 25.

25-year old Chacha who became a public figure almost overnight appeared at the Milimani Law Courts where he sat quietly, a visible departure from the wide smiles he had when first arraigned.

The decision to extend the lock-up is meant to give authorities time to complete investigations.

Chacha, who allegedly has close ties to several lawmakers, was apprehended in Tarime, Tanzania for running a mobile money scam that saw senior government officials and legislators lose huge amounts of money.

He is accused of registering mobile money accounts using the details of lawmakers such as Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Chacha then allegedly used the accounts to get money from several MPs who thought it was Ms Chege who needed it.

He reportedly also had in his possession intimate videos of his alleged escapades with a number of female lawmakers.

Chacha claimed that Ms Chege was behind all his woes because of unspecified personal differences.

In a radio interview, however, Ms Chege denied ever having any contact with the suspect and dared him to release the videos.