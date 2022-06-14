EXPOSED: Cops arrested, killed Salim Gichunge later

It has now emerged that top suspect in the Dusit business complex attack, Ali Salim Gichunge, was not eliminated on site as it was earlier thought.

Police believe Salim who was raised in Isiolo, was in-charge as terrorists believed to be four in number wreaked havoc at 14 Riverside Drive, killing 21. The fifth one blew himself up outside the hotel.

A heavily armed Gichunge was caught on CCTV entering the Dusit D2 Hotel, and can even be seen shooting at an unknown target before disappearing from the frame.

ZIPO.co.ke can now confirm that Mr Gichunge’s body was taken to the City Mortuary last Friday -two days after the incident had taken place.

There had been conflicting reports that Gichunge who was wearing his cap backwards, was killed during the attack but it has now emerged that he was arrested elsewhere.

Fresh reports indicate that his body was taken to the morgue by a Police Constable only identified as Mr Ochieng’ in a police car registration number GKB 698B attached to Kileleshwa Police.

Meanwhile, fresh reports indicate that his wife, Violet Kemunto, is still at-large even as authorities continue to pursue her.

Four other suspects linked to the Wednesday attack were arraigned in court on Friday.