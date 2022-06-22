Miguna Miguna new return date

2020 will start on a high note, and it’s all thanks to the return of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna who has been away for months now.

The fierce politician has announced he will be landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via Lufthansa flight LH 590.

He had earlier caused excitement on social media with the announcement that he would be touching down on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Miguna shared phone numbers and contacts of his defense lawyers John Khaminwa and a Mr. Courtney Kazembe, even as he plans for a rough welcome by authorities who still consider him a persona non grata on Kenyan soil.

This will be the third time the Canadian barrister will be attempting to return to Kenya since his dramatic deportation in early 2018. The last attempt turned out chaotic with the former gubernatorial candidate accusing police of injecting him with sedatives.

Miguna’s troubles emanate from the pivotal role he played during the mock swearing in of then NASA leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, a man he now accuses of betrayal.

His attempt at returning will be an acid test on the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, and the BBI, an initiative meant to bring all Kenyans together.