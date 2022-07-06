Photo of ‘King’ David Rudisha donning police uniform goes viral

A photo of David Rudisha, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the 800 metres, clad in police uniform has been shared numerous times on social media.

Most Kenyans are appalled by the photo because they’re used to seeing the world champion in his track suits, many did not even know that Rudisha is a cop until they laid their eyes on the photo.

The athlete is commonly referred as the King Rudisha thanks to his track prowess. He has broken the world record three consecutive times and has also won the IAAF world athlete of the year award in 2010.

The photo went viral after Kenyans on Twitter shared the picture on all social media platforms, the Star reports.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said on his official twitter account: “Amused to see “King” David Rudisha in police regalia. Is it now policy to dress our policemen in caps that are ill-fitting?”

Another person said: “One of Kenya’s best 800 metres athlete David Rudisha proudly in his Kenya police uniform where he serves.”