Athletics team manager Michael Rotich arrested on landing at JKIA

A court has ordered Kenyan Olympic athletics team manager Michael Rotich, who was deported from Brazil during the ongoing Olympic gams in Rio, over doping bribery claims, be detained at the Gigiri Police Station.

Mr Rotich was apprehended at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, August 9, and taken straight to court according to a report by Daily Nation.

Prosecutors had applied to detain him for seven days even as investigations into the allegations by the anti-narcotics police go on.

But Rotich objected to the application, saying anti-narcotics police cannot investigate him because he was not recalled over drug trafficking.

The paper says he was detained anyway and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Rotich, who was the team manager of the Kenyan team to the Olympics, had just jetted in the country from Rio de Janeiro after being recalled from the Games following an investigation that linked him to bribery, he reportedly demanded money to give warnings about doping tests.

Led by the Sunday Times newspaper and German television channel ARD, the investigations into Mr Rotich could be a blow to Kenya’s sporting reputation following doping accusations in the past few months.

Rotich was apparently filmed by the two media demanding 10,000 pounds (Sh1.3 million) for agreeing to warn a British coach about imminent doping tests.

ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt tweeted an Athletics Kenya statement saying Rotich had been recalled “so we can investigate further his role in this.”

“These are very serious allegations and we cannot have someone of that character managing our team,” part of the AK statement read.

The statement also added that the case could be referred to the Kenyan police.