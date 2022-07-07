Another Rio gold for Kenya thanks to Faith Kipyegon

Kenya has scooped yet another gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics thanks to Faith Kipyegon, who beat world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia on Wednesday, August 17, in women’s 1,500 metres.

Faith Kipyegon, 22, crossed the finish line in 4:08.92 while Dibaba who was second clocked 4:10.27, Tuko reports.

The bronze medal went to USA’s Jenny Simpson, who made history by becoming the first American ever athlete to win a medal in the 1,500 meters. Her teammate, Shannon Rowbury, was fourth.

The win by Kipyego has pushed Kenya upwards on the 2016 Rio Olympics leader board to the 16th position with a total of six medals.

Kenya’s other gold medals were won by David Rudisha and Jemima Sumgong in the men’s 800m and women’s marathon, respectively.

Kenyans were unsure whether to celebrate a win by Kenyan-born Ruth Jebet who won gold for Bahran in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase after beating Hyvin Jepkemoi who settled for silver.

Vivian Cheruiyot and Paul Tanui won silver medals in the women’s and men’s 10,000 metres, respectively.