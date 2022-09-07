Vivian Cheruiyot zooms to a new Olympics record in 5,000m

Vivian Cheruiyot has won Kenya its first gold medal in the women’s 5000 metres at the Olympics games that is currently going on in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

But she celebrated the win twice thanks to yet another achievement, Cheruiyot also broke the Olympic record in the race that went down on Saturday, August 20.

Another Kenyan Hellen Obiri also shot past a feared Ethiopian – Almaz Ayana – to bag the silver medal for her country.

Vivian Cheruiyot broke the Olympic record in a time of 14:26.17 and adding the gold to the silver medal she won in the women’s 10000 metres also at the Rio games.

Cheruiyot had lost to the Ethiopian in the 10,000m race and this was a sweet revenge for the pint-sized athlete.

Obiri crossed the finish line in a time of 14:29 for a 1-2 Kenya finish, Tuko reports. Another Kenyan in the race, Mercy Cherono, finished fourth behind Ayana who added bronze to her medal tally.

Ayana had widened her lead with eight laps to go creating nearly 25-meter gap between her and the Kenyan girls.

But a determined Cheruiyot caught up with three laps remaining and eventually overtook Ayana with a lap and a half to go icing it with a blistering sprint to the finish line.

Obiri also overtook the burnt out Ethiopian to complete the revenge mission leading to an end to Ethiopia’s domination in the women’s 5000m race.

Kenya has won five gold medals already at the Rio Olympics. The first gold was won in women’s marathon with Jemima Sumgong, David Rudisha also retained his title in the men’s 800 metres.

Another Kenyan – Faith Kipyegon – also won gold in the women’s 1500 metres speciality so did the new kid on the block Conselsus Kipruto who continued Kenya’s domination of the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase when he won gold for Kenya in a race that saw Ezekiel Kemboi retract his retirement following post-race disqualification.