Hassan Wario taken to court for disbanding Nock

Sports Cabinet secretary Hassan Wario has been sued over his decision to disband the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

The body’s chair Kipchoge Keino, Secretary General Francis Kinyiri and Treasurer Fridah Shiroya on Monday, September 5, said that the CS decision was unlawful and in breach of fair administrative action.

The trio added that the move by the CS was ill advised and in bad faith, reports the Star.

They also reckon it was unreasonable and if not stopped by the court, will lead to a banning of Kenya from participating in Olympics by the international Olympic committee (IOC).

Keino and Kinyiri who are Nock chair and Secretary General, respectively, are asking the court to reverse the decision by Wario to disband Nock and closing its offices, while further bashing him for failing to give official information prior to his decision.

“The CS has embarked on an unreasonable campaign of harassment through unnecessary use of police and security mechanism with the intention of unlawfully crippling the affairs and administration of Nock,” they claimed.