How do I delete a Palms Bet account?

Palms Bet is among the most famous gambling operators in the world. They have a reasonable use policy that allows their customers to delete their profile. If you want to know how to delete your account, read the instructions in this article. After all, sometimes it’s better to distance yourself from gambling if you’re worried that you might be getting addicted.

Delete Palms Bet account

Any user can delete their account on the Palms Bet site. The operator has provided an option to close your account in less than a minute. Everything is done very quickly and easily. In the next few lines, we will explain what actions you need to take to close your gaming account:

Log in to your Palms Bet account;

Select the “My Limits” option;

Click on “Deactivate account”;

Specify a reason for deleting the account;

Press the “Save” button;

Basically, that’s all you need to do to take advantage of the Palms Bet account deletion feature. You will part with your account. If you decide to restore it, you will need to contact support and discuss the case.

Temporary self-exclusion from Palms Bet

At this stage, “temporary self-exclusion” is not among the restriction options. However, this does not mean that you cannot disconnect from the site for a certain period of time. You just need to contact support and ask them to temporarily disable the account. They will ask why and do it if everything goes according to plan.

You can contact Palms Bet’s staff via live chat, phone call, or by email. More importantly, you should articulate the reason that led to your decision to self-exclude. The friendly staff will take care of the rest.

Palms Bet deposit limit

There is no deposit limit option at Palms Bet. Again, you will need to contact support to assist you with information and help you limit your deposits for a given time period. Do not be afraid to communicate with support, because they can help you. We hope you learned what you wanted to know and wish you the best of luck.