Palms Bet live chat and support

The owners of Palms Bet find it extremely important to provide their customers with perfect service. They have tried to provide the most convenient ways to contact support to help players and answer all their questions related to deposits, withdrawals, bonuses and more. Here’s how to contact Palms Bet support.

Ways to contact Palms Bet

Players in the Palms Bet system have three ways to communicate with support. They can request a phone call, send an email, or use the live chat, which is open 24/7 on weekdays and holidays. Here are some more details about each method.

Phone call request – unlike other bookmakers, Palms Bet does not offer a contact phone number, but rather allows users to ask a question, leave their phone number and wait for a call from an employee.

To request a call, you need to go to the bottom of the site and click on “Contact Us”. A new window will open, where you select “Request a call”, fill in the form, and wait for a staff member to call you and answer your question.

Palms Bet live chat and help

E-mail address – if you wish, you can email your question to the company’s employees. Send an e-mail to support@palmsbet.com. They are usually quick to reply, but you might have to wait up to one day if the operators are busy. The site also has a built-in question form that you can use;

Live Chat – At the bottom right of the Palms Bet site, you will see a chat icon. If you click on it, you will contact an employee who will help you with various issues related to registration, verification, deposit, withdrawal or others. Chat is available 24/7 and one of the best ways to contact them.

How good is Palms Bet’s support?

We can say that the bookmaker’s staff is very well-trained, polite and helpful. Personally, we have never had any problems when we had questions. We give an excellent rating to the support team and believe that our article was useful for you. We also wish you success with your sports and casino betting on the online platform.